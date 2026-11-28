ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait.

During the call, the two sides discussed regional developments, with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah strongly condemning the Iranian drone attack targeting the State of Kuwait, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

He also extended his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.