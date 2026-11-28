NEW DELHI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation to the 25th Meeting of the Council of Ministers (COM) of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). India hosted the meeting in New Delhi during its 2025–2027 chairmanship of the Association.

In his remarks on behalf of the UAE, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed that “amplifying the region’s voice requires effective cooperation and initiatives that deliver economic value and tangible benefits for our peoples.” He stated that the Association has an opportunity to improve maritime connectivity, safeguard vital trade routes, strengthen supply chains, and support sustainable economic development.

He emphasised the importance of turning shared priorities into action and called on IORA Member States and Dialogue Partners to build on the opportunities presented by the meeting to deepen mutual trust, strengthen institutional cooperation, and enhance the Association’s contribution to international discussions shaping the region’s future.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan held separate bilateral meetings with Barry Faure, Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora of the Republic of Seychelles, and Alvin Tan, Minister of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Development of the Republic of Singapore.

In each meeting, ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and explore opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.