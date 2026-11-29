DUBAI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Burj Khalifa illuminated Dubai’s skyline yesterday evening in support of Diabetes Awareness Month, observed each November, recognising the UAE’s commitment to accelerating access to innovative medicines and advancing care for people living with type 2 diabetes.

The Burj Khalifa illumination celebrated the UAE’s progress in bringing advances in medical science closer to patients, while highlighting the importance of continued innovation and partnership in diabetes care.

The illumination, presented by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company, follows the Emirates Drug Establishment’s recent approval of Foundayo (orforglipron), a once-daily oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, for adults with type 2 diabetes.

The approval represents another step in expanding treatment options for people living with chronic diseases in the UAE. Foundayo is now approved in the country for both type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management, following its earlier approval for weight management in April.

Tayllit Aherdan, Vice President and General Manager of Eli Lilly Gulf, said, “Diabetes Awareness Month is an opportunity to recognise how far we’ve come in diabetes care, while acknowledging how much more there is to do. The UAE continues to demonstrate its commitment to accelerating access to medical innovation, and we’re proud to be part of that progress. Tonight’s illumination is a celebration of what’s possible when scientific advancement and a shared commitment to better health come together.”