ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the disbursement of the third housing benefits package of 2026, valued at AED6.134 billion, benefiting 3,867 UAE citizens across various regions of the emirate.

The new package includes grants for ready-built houses worth AED3.484 billion, benefiting 1,742 citizens, along with the provision of residential land grants valued at AED262.4 million to 328 citizens. It also includes housing loans amounting to AED2.047 billion benefiting 1,342 citizens, as well as housing loan repayment exemptions worth AED341.9 million benefiting 455 citizens.

The latest package takes the total value of housing benefits disbursed to Abu Dhabi citizens in 2026 to AED11.9 billion, benefiting 7,593 citizens. The package brings the total value of housing benefits delivered to citizens in Abu Dhabi since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to approximately AED189.47 billion.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “We extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for the directives to disburse the third housing benefits package of 2026. These directives reflect the leadership’s commitment to providing suitable housing for citizens and strengthening family and social stability, contributing to an improved quality of life for Emirati families.”

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “This housing benefits package reflects the leadership’s commitment to strengthening family stability and meeting the housing needs and aspirations of Emirati citizens. It offers a range of housing and financing options tailored to the needs of Emirati families, alongside exemptions that help ease the financial burden on beneficiaries.

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority remains committed to enhancing its programmes and streamlining procedures to make it easier for citizens to access housing benefits that meet their needs, while we improve service quality, strengthen the efficiency of Abu Dhabi’s housing sector, and support Emirati families in achieving long-term housing and family stability.”

The third housing benefits package of 2026 coincides with the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, reflecting the leadership’s continued commitment to meeting citizens’ housing needs and providing suitable homes for Emirati families, supporting family stability and enhancing their quality of life.