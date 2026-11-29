DUBAI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, hosted a roundtable discussion in Beijing, China, bringing together representatives from 30 technology companies, including several unicorns.

The discussion highlighted Dubai’s strategic advantages as a gateway for Chinese companies seeking international expansion, as well as the chamber’s comprehensive services to support their establishment and growth in Dubai.

The roundtable was held in Beijing in collaboration with Beijing Go Global Hub. The attendees included Marwan Al Marri, Regional Director for Asia at Dubai Chambers, and members of Dubai International Chamber’s Beijing office.

Marwan Al Marri, Regional Director for Asia at Dubai Chambers, said, “We are committed to engaging directly with ambitious Chinese companies seeking to expand internationally, particularly those in the technology sector, and introducing them to the opportunities Dubai offers to support their growth and entry into new markets.

Through our representative offices in China, we work to strengthen relationships with the Chinese business community, support companies seeking to establish a presence in Dubai, and connect them with the emirate’s business ecosystem and potential partners. These efforts help attract investment and strengthen commercial partnerships between Dubai and China.”

Al Marri highlighted the competitive advantages of Dubai’s business environment, particularly its strategic location, which gives Chinese companies access to growth opportunities across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. He also emphasised the emirate’s advanced infrastructure and extensive trade and business links with global markets.

The discussion highlighted the range of services offered by Dubai International Chamber to support Chinese companies seeking to explore business and investment opportunities in Dubai. These include guidance on expanding into international markets, advice on the requirements for setting up a business in the emirate, and support in establishing commercial partnerships to achieve their growth ambitions across regional and global markets.

The roundtable also featured interactive discussions during which representatives of Chinese companies showcased their digital solutions and outlined their international expansion plans. Participants explored the opportunities offered by Dubai’s dynamic business environment and discussed how the chamber could facilitate their entry into the emirate’s market and support their expansion into new markets.