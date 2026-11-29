DUBAI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, visited the headquarters of the Joint Aviation Command.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the Command’s operations and efforts to develop personnel capabilities and adopt advanced technologies. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed initiatives to optimise resources, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the Command’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to a wide range of missions.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the dedication and professionalism of Joint Aviation Command personnel and their role in strengthening the UAE’s defence capabilities and maintaining high levels of operational readiness. He highlighted the importance of continued development of personnel capabilities and technical equipment to maintain the highest standards in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

The visit reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to overseeing operations across the Ministry of Defence, assessing operational readiness and recognising the contributions of Armed Forces personnel. It also forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the UAE’s defence capabilities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, along with senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence.