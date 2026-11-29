AL AIN, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Member of the Executive Council of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, has visited the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026, which continues at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, from 25th to 29th November.

H.H. Sheikh Hamed toured the exhibition’s pavilions and diverse sectors, accompanied by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, and a number of the Group’s senior executives. During the tour, he reviewed the products and services offered by local and international companies and participating organisations, and commended the experiences that reflect the richness of Emirati heritage and the diversity of outdoor activities.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “The Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is an important platform for preserving the cultural heritage of Al Ain, a city with a distinctive heritage and cultural character that confirms its position as a destination for hosting specialised events in hunting, equestrianism and heritage activities. We commend the outstanding organisation delivered by ADNEC Group, which contributed to a notably high number of visitors this year, reflecting the community’s interest in our authentic heritage and its commitment to passing it on to future generations.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamed added, “Al Ain is one of the world’s important destinations for heritage and cultural tourism, with historical sites and landmarks and a deep-rooted civilisational legacy that UNESCO has inscribed on the World Heritage List. Al Ain continues to strengthen its presence as a destination that attracts visitors from around the world, bringing together the authenticity of the past and the vitality of the present.”

The exhibition spans 35,000 square metres and brings together 1,020 exhibitors and brands across 14 specialised sectors, including hunting, falconry, equestrianism, camping, outdoor activities, shooting equipment, safari, and arts and crafts. It offers a diverse programme of shows, competitions, and heritage and family activities.

The exhibition welcomes visitors daily from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, until its conclusion on Sunday 29th November 2026.