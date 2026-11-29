DUBAI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Middle Eastern clients account for approximately 23 percent of Italian yacht manufacturer Benetti’s current yacht construction portfolio, with 15 of the 65 yachts under construction globally. Regional demand is growing, both in terms of the number of orders and the size of yachts requested by clients.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the Dubai International Boat Show 2026, Nabil El Jammal, Benetti’s Regional Director for the Middle East, said the company delivered 11 yachts to Middle Eastern owners during 2025 and 2026, while its annual global deliveries range between 15 and 18 yachts.

He explained that Benetti, founded in 1873, established its regional office in Dubai in 2012 and began participating in the Dubai International Boat Show in 2013 to maintain contact with clients throughout the design and construction stages, which take between one and five years, and to support them with yacht management and maintenance.

El Jammal highlighted the company’s ambition to expand its presence in Dubai and across GCC markets, emphasising the importance of greater integration between ports and facilities supporting maritime tourism. He praised Dubai’s global standing in the maritime sector and its innovative environment, noting that the current edition of the show attracted prospective clients with serious interest in acquiring yachts, helping Benetti build long-term relationships that take local culture into account.

El Jammal also highlighted a shift in yacht owners’ preferences towards larger vessels, alongside increasing interest in sustainability, wellness and quality of life. He explained that advances in communication technologies have enabled business executives to spend three months or more aboard their yachts, compared with a few weeks previously, while continuing to manage their businesses remotely. This has prompted manufacturers to develop designs that integrate residential, professional and recreational requirements.

He highlighted Benetti’s client-inspired innovations, including its Clear Waves concept, presented at the Monaco Yacht Show last September. The concept focuses on sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of yachts and dedicates a prominent space beneath a glass dome to wellness and relaxation activities.

El Jammal said Benetti is preparing to begin construction of its new-generation B.Loft yacht. The design features three swimming pools, a water-level lounge and saloons with ceiling heights reaching 3.5 metres, with spaces that accommodate owners’ privacy and local cultural preferences. He noted that Benetti selected Dubai as the backdrop for the conceptual presentation of the design and expressed hope that the yacht’s first owner would be from the emirate.