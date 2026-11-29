SHARJAH, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) approved the chamber’s proposed budget and operational plan for 2027 and reviewed its performance indicators for the third quarter of 2026. The chamber recorded 1,882 new memberships, 22,124 membership renewals across commercial, industrial and professional sectors, and 656 new and renewed free zone memberships. It also issued 23,526 certificates of origin.

The regular board meeting, held at the chamber’s headquarters, was chaired by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and attended by Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman, Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman, and Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI. Board members, assistant directors-general, department directors and heads of the chamber’s affiliated entities also attended. The board opened the meeting by extending congratulations on the 55th Eid Al Etihad, held under the theme “Belonging in Unity”.

Al Owais expressed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, for their continued support for the chamber’s projects. He emphasised that the third-quarter indicators reflect investor confidence and that the chamber has moved beyond its traditional role of representing the business community to actively creating economic opportunities.

He said the chamber is entering the final year of its 2025–2027 strategy with a focus on three priorities: advancing governance standards, strengthening its presence in promising markets through economic diplomacy and accelerating digital transformation to establish the chamber as a smart platform. The chamber will focus on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements, supporting supply chains, developing its digital infrastructure and legislative framework, opening new avenues for the productive, tourism, real estate and healthcare sectors, and investing in people and innovation.

Al Awadi reaffirmed SCCI’s readiness to deliver on its 2027 objectives after upgrading its technological infrastructure, digitising its promotional services and training staff in collaboration with internationally renowned academic institutions. He said the chamber’s executive performance was underpinned by enhancing operational agility, strengthening direct engagement with businesses and sectoral groups, and revitalising local markets through festivals, alongside trade missions led by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre.

The board reviewed the outcomes of 13 meetings with representatives from 13 countries to explore opportunities for trade and investment cooperation, as well as five international engagements by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre. It also reviewed the outcomes of meetings held by the business groups representing hotels, hotel apartments, shopping malls, real estate, industry, law firms and the used car trade, and discussed preparations for the 2027 edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES).

The sectoral meetings resulted in the approval of a 50 percent discount on fees for three parking spaces allocated to hotels and hotel apartments, in coordination with Sharjah City Municipality. The meetings also addressed a proposal to allow hotels to pay Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) bills in instalments. The board commended the establishment of the Healthcare Sector Business Group and the field visits to member establishments.

The board highlighted the success of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026, which drew participation from 790 retail outlets. It also reviewed efforts to promote locally made products through the Al Dhaid Festival for Fresh Dates, which honoured 135 winners, the Al Dhaid Date Festival, the Al Maleh Festival, which drew six national companies and more than 85 productive families, and Kalba’s Jashe and Sahnah Festival.

As part of its initiatives to promote excellence, SCCI launched the Sharjah Chamber Award for Innovators in partnership with the University of Sharjah, alongside the 2026 edition of the Sharjah Chamber Award for Outstanding Performance. It organised six seminars and workshops, attracted 120 participants to the Sharjah Excellence Award and took part in the Made in GCC 2026 Forum and Exhibition in Bahrain.

The chamber delivered three international programmes, comprising the Oxford and Cambridge Strategic Leadership Programme, the Oxford and Cambridge Executive Programme in Artificial Intelligence and the fourth edition of the Strategic Business Leadership Programme. It delivered 40 internal training programmes for 42 employees and provided 14 Human Resources Department staff with a total of 393 training hours. It also organised 39 external programmes benefiting 231 trainees from the government and private sectors and delivered training for 42 university students.

The board concluded its meeting by reaffirming its commitment to innovation and institutional partnerships to deliver on its 2027 objectives and strengthen Sharjah’s position as a regional and global centre for trade, industry and investment.