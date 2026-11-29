ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates is a nation of brotherhood, progress and prosperity.

He said the UAE embraces peace as both a means and an end, draws on enduring human values and principles to guide its thinking and conduct, and pursues productive cooperation with people around the world, carrying forward the lasting legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Nahyan made the remarks in an address at the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace’s celebration marking the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad. The event was held under his patronage at Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island under the theme “From Zayed’s Legacy: The Enduring Search for Peace”.

During the celebration, Sheikh Nahyan opened the “Mirror of Time – 2071” exhibition, which traces the Forum’s work since its establishment in 2014 through its charters, global partnerships, conferences and publications, and looks ahead to the impact of that work in 2071.

The celebration was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa and President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, and Sheikh Al Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, alongside dignitaries and religious scholars. The event also saw broad participation from young people.

Sheikh Nahyan said in his address, “I am delighted to join you today in celebrating the 55th anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates. I thank the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace for taking the initiative to organise this celebration, where we come together to express our great pride in our beloved nation under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He added, “By the grace of God and under His Highness’s leadership, this pioneering nation is a country of brotherhood, progress and prosperity. It embraces peace as both a means and an end, takes enduring human values and principles as the basis for thought and conduct, and pursues productive cooperation with people around the world.

All this, he said, is an essential part of the enduring legacy left to us by our great Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Under his exceptional leadership, on 2 December 1971, the foundations were laid for the progress we see all around us today. We see it in urban development and the building of cities, in the prudent use of the country’s resources, in the continuous improvement of facilities and services, in investment in people, and in our advanced systems of education, healthcare and social care.

We see it, too, in the work of overcoming the challenges of the desert and protecting the environment, in the creative balance between tradition and modernity, and in our determination to continue championing peace, harmony, development and prosperity throughout the world.”

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed, “The remarkable success of our beloved nation is due, first and foremost, to the fact that its leaders, beginning with the Founding Father, have been guided by faith in God, confidence in their country, a commitment to its enduring heritage and values, and a firm belief in their ability to keep pace with change and build a bright present and a prosperous future for this beloved homeland.”

He said, “I see this celebration of the 55th National Day as an expression of our unwavering commitment to following the path of the Founding Father and the farsighted vision of His Highness the President. We honour our pledge to our country and fulfil our promise to it, always confident that God will support its leader and its people so that the UAE remains a land of lasting prosperity.

This celebration is also a strong declaration that this nation, which takes pride in Islam as its faith, has, with God’s help, followed the teachings of this noble religion since its founding. Those teachings call on us to take initiative, work hard, advance justice, peace and freedom, uphold a dignified life for every individual, help society thrive and build constructive relationships with all.”

He added, “In my view, this celebration expresses our great joy that, now in its 55th year, the UAE is, by the grace of God, a nation of knowledge and dedicated work, a nation of ethics, values and upright conduct, and a nation of wisdom and human fraternity. It has an important role in calling on people everywhere to live together in peace and harmony and to work together for the well-being, happiness and prosperity of humanity.”

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed, “We take pride in our country, the UAE, in its wise leader and generous people, in the deep affection between the people and their leader, and in the strong bonds that unite citizens and residents alike. We take pride in the fact that our country, by the grace of God, follows a clear course and fulfils its responsibilities with competence. It is a strong and successful nation that stands for what is right and upholds justice and peace everywhere.”

He said, “On this occasion, I am honoured to extend my sincere greetings and congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I offer him my deepest thanks and respect for his thoughtful and enlightened leadership of our nation and for his continued efforts, which have delivered the remarkable achievements we see around us in every field. I also extend my congratulations to Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to our country’s leaders at every level, and to our people, in recognition of their deep loyalty and sincere sense of belonging to this beloved nation, which, by the grace of God, stands among the world’s leading countries.”

Sheikh Nahyan concluded, “As we come together to celebrate 2 December, an occasion on which we renew our pride in the progress of the Union, reaffirm our loyalty and love for our homeland, and give expression to our sincere sense of belonging to the UAE and our deep loyalty to its wise leadership, I pray that Almighty God will keep this nation strong, proud and dignified under its wise leader and through the dedication of its loyal people. May the entire UAE enjoy well-being, peace, success and prosperity for years to come.”

On behalf of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah extended his warmest congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, the people of the UAE, and everyone who has made the country their home.

He described Eid Al Etihad as “both a joy and an idea, a day among God’s days when we recognise His blessings and give thanks for them, and reflect on the lives of the founders so that we may follow their example”.

He noted that 55 years ago, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Founding Fathers established a nation that put people at the heart of its development. He said Sheikh Zayed believed that a true union was a union of hearts and that “he united people before he united territory”.

He affirmed that the UAE’s wise leadership continues to follow that path, finding new ways to advance the country while safeguarding the values and principles of the Union.

He said that “crises reveal the character of nations and test the resilience of states”. He noted that the Emirati spirit was evident this year when the country faced aggression. He said the leadership acted with courage and resolve in defending the nation, showed wisdom and restraint in managing the situation, and remained committed to moderation and peace. He added that state institutions, particularly the Armed Forces and security agencies, carried out their duties with skill and efficiency, while citizens and residents demonstrated solidarity and a shared sense of responsibility.

He affirmed that celebrating the Union also honours the value of peace founded on fairness and the protection of rights, alongside a firm commitment to the legitimate defence of nations. He said the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace contributes to the UAE’s diplomacy for peace by grounding peace in the texts and objectives of Islamic law, clarifying misconceptions, affirming the legitimacy of the nation-state and the importance of loyalty to it, and working with people of different faiths and cultures to safeguard human dignity.

Sheikh Abdullah said Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the 11th World Assembly of Religions for Peace in 2027 reflects the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s vision and builds on Abu Dhabi’s work to advance tolerance through landmark documents, including the Document on Human Fraternity, the Charter of a New Alliance of Virtue, the Abu Dhabi Declaration on Inclusive Citizenship and the Marrakesh Declaration on the Rights of Religious Minorities. He expressed hope that the assembly would lead to practical initiatives through which religious leaders could work together to safeguard human dignity and promote reconciliation.

He expressed gratitude for the support the Forum receives from His Highness the President and for the continued support that H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, extends to its programmes and initiatives. He also thanked Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for attending the celebration and for his continued support for the Forum’s mission and efforts to promote tolerance and coexistence.

The programme included the UAE national anthem, a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and a patriotic poem.

The celebration also featured a video titled “An Incoming Message: UAE 2071”. It envisioned the country’s prosperous future through the eyes of a young Emirati from the year 2071 who carries a “Union Passport” and recounts how the achievements enjoyed by future generations began in our time as an ambitious dream and a long-term vision. The video closed with a message of thanks to the UAE’s leadership and to everyone who helped build the country on the values of the Union and peace.

The celebration concluded with a group photograph.