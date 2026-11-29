DUBAI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday completed all bridge works under Al Qudra Road Key Intersections Development Project, opening three bridges and two loop ramps spanning 2,660 metres at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. Al Qudra Road extends from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, to Emirates Road.

The newly opened bridges and ramps enable free-flowing traffic without disruption in all directions, saving seven minutes of the time previously spent waiting. They also increase the intersection’s capacity by 150%, from 7,800 to 19,400 vehicles per hour, improving traffic flow along one of Dubai’s key road corridors.

The opening marks the completion of all bridge works under Al Qudra Road Development Project, which includes enhancing several key intersections and constructing bridges stretching 4,750 metres, in addition to improving and expanding 11.6 kilometres of Al Qudra Road.

The improvements help increase the road’s capacity by 33%, from 12,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, and reduce journey time by 70%, from 10 minutes to three. They further ease travel for the more than 400,000 residents and visitors in the areas served by the project.

The completed works at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street comprise three bridges and two loop ramps.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, affirmed that the completion of all works under the Al Qudra Road Key Intersections Development Project represents a distinctive addition to Dubai’s road network. The achievement also reflects RTA’s commitment to translating the wise leadership’s directives into action by continuing to develop integrated, sustainable infrastructure that keeps pace with rapid urban and population growth and enhances the efficiency of the mobility system and quality of life.

Al Qudra Road Development Project serves several residential communities and development areas, including Arabian Ranches 1 and 2, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City, Akoya, Mudon, DAMAC Hills, The Sustainable City, Town Square, Mira and DAMAC Hills 2.

Early this year, RTA opened a 1,200-metre bridge with four lanes in each direction at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and the road linking Arabian Ranches with Dubai Studio City, as part of Al Qudra Road Key Intersections Development Project.

The bridge improved traffic flow along Al Qudra Road and the connecting road between Arabian Ranches and Dubai Studio City, increasing capacity from 6,600 to 19,200 vehicles per hour and reducing waiting time at the intersection by approximately 55%, from 113 seconds to 52 seconds.