MADRID, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Spanish voters went to the polls on Sunday to elect members of the Congress of Deputies and Senate, in a snap general election that will shape the country's next government.

Approximately 38.7 million voters are eligible to participate—including more than 1.6 million first-time voters—to elect 350 members to the Chamber of Deputies and 209 elected members to the Senate.

The election pits Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) against the opposition People's Party (PP), led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the far-right Vox, in a contest shaped by concerns over housing, the cost of living, immigration and the economy.

Sánchez called the vote eight months early after MPs in Spain rejected planned changes to the country's housing laws.

Sanchez's PSOE will face strong competition from the conservative People's Party (PP), which may need the support of the far-right Vox to secure a majority.