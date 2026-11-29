DUBAI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Majan 99, owned by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi and skippered by Marwan Abdullah Mohammed Al Marzouqi, won the opening round of the Burj Al Arab 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Race, organised yesterday by Dubai International Marine Club. All 68 participating dhows completed the race.

Mufarej 91, owned and skippered by Yousef Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammadi, finished second, while Al Dhafra 125, owned and skippered by Mohammed Abdullah Al Marzouqi, placed third.

The participating dhows competed amid challenging wind speeds, with skippers and sailors demonstrating their skills in handling sails and reading wind directions. The competition reflected the importance of traditional races in preserving the UAE’s maritime heritage.

Mohammed Abdullah Harib, Executive Director of Dubai International Marine Club, crowned the winners of the race.