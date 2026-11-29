KINSHASA, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has killed more than 6,000 people, government data ​showed, as the deadly disease continues to ‌outpace containment efforts.

Congo's 17th Ebola outbreak, the worst in the country's history, was declared on May 15 and is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, ​for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment.

Government figures ​showed on Saturday that the death toll had risen to ⁠6,025, and confirmed cases had reached 12,254 across eight provinces.

The ​ongoing outbreak in Congo is dwarfed only by the 2014-2016 West African ​Ebola outbreak, which infected more than 28,600 people and killed more than 11,000.

Official data show it has been spreading and ​killing twice as quickly. Health experts cite chronic funding shortages, mistrust of ​health facilities and rampant insecurity as major obstacles to containing the outbreak.

The current outbreak's fatality ratio remains high ​at 49%, as ​many patients arrive ⁠at health facilities late or avoid seeking care altogether. More than 60% of deaths continue to happen outside ​treatment centers, according to data presented by Africa ​CDC earlier ⁠in November.

Deaths in the community are particularly concerning because they indicate patients were not isolated properly and may have infected others before dying.

A Reuters analysis ⁠of ​satellite imagery found the official death toll ​may be largely underestimated in two of Congo's hardest-hit areas.