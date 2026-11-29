ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati rider Noura Hamad Al Qubaisi of Al Bawadi Stable won the CEN120 km Union Day Endurance Cup at the Emirates International Endurance Village (EIEV) in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

248 male and female riders representing various stables across the country competed in the race.

The race was organised in coordination between the Emirates International Endurance Village and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation.

Al Qubaisi secured the first place, riding "Easy Play de Combette," and completed the race in a time of 4:08:12 hours, at an average speed of 29.01 km/h. Al Qubaisi navigated a dramatic four-stage race to clinch the trophy.

Riding ''Hantiocha Larza'', Mariam Ali Karim of Al Reef Ajban Stables came second while Lea Vandekerckhove

of F3 Stables came third on the back of ''A'bandom's Moonshadow''.

Musallam Al Ameri, Director General of EIEV, crowned the winners.