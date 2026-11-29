AL AIN, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the second edition of Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition at ADNEC Centre Al Ain. The exhibition, which runs until 29 November 2026, brings together 1,020 exhibitors and brands from 50 countries.

During the visit, they toured the pavilions of local and international exhibitors. The exhibition features 14 specialised sectors, including hunting, equestrian sports, falconry and camping equipment.

Held under the theme A Legacy of Pride, the exhibition celebrates Emirati heritage and helps pass on traditional skills to future generations through a programme of demonstrations, competitions and family activities.