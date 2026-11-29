TOKYO, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Youth Ambassadors Programme, overseen by the Office of Development Affairs at the Presidential Court, has concluded the fourth phase of its new edition in Japan. Held from 27th to 29th November under the theme “Deepening UAE–Japan Relations”, the phase brought together 15 Emirati students enrolled at Japanese universities and was organised in cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Center.

Over three days, participants met Japanese officials, UAE diplomats, energy-sector leaders and researchers, gaining first-hand insight into Japan’s foreign policy and the institutions and industries that underpin the bilateral relationship.

Nawal Al Marzouqi, Director of the UAE Youth Ambassadors Programme, said: “The fourth phase focused on understanding Japan’s foreign policy, the prospects for international cooperation and the areas in which ties between our two countries can be strengthened, particularly in energy and the economy. It also gave participants a close look at the institutions and vital sectors on which UAE–Japan relations are built.”

Al Marzouqi noted that UAE–Japan relations represent a model of a well-established strategic partnership extending over more than 50 years.

This, she said, provides the programme with a strong foundation for preparing a promising generation of young Emiratis capable of contributing to the future of this partnership – broadening their knowledge, developing their practical skills and equipping them to represent the nation with confidence and competence while remaining anchored in its national identity and values.

Kazuhiro Higashi, Senior Regional Coordinator, Second Middle East Division, Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau at Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said relations between Japan and the UAE continue to advance across many fields, from energy and the economy to education and culture, with people-to-people ties forming a cornerstone of the partnership. He noted that Emirati students living and studying in Japan help build bridges of understanding between the two nations through their direct experience of Japanese society and its institutions.

He welcomed the participants on behalf of the Ministry and expressed hope that they would continue to strengthen bilateral relations in the years ahead.

Yuzo Sengoku, Senior Vice President, Europe & Middle East Projects at INPEX Corporation, said the company’s partnership with Abu Dhabi, which spans more than five decades, is founded on mutual trust and long-term cooperation and forms an important part of the close ties between Japan and the UAE.

He emphasised that investing in young talent is essential to sustaining this partnership as the global energy sector undergoes significant transformation, adding that meeting the Emirati students offered a valuable opportunity to exchange knowledge and ideas, and reflected the importance INPEX places on building cooperation with the UAE’s next generation of leaders.

The programme opened with a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, where participants were briefed on Japan’s outlook towards the Middle East and the UAE and held discussions with diplomats. The students also met the UAE Ambassador to Japan and expanded their international networks by engaging with prominent diplomatic and business figures on the sidelines of the UAE Embassy’s celebrations marking the 55th Eid Al Etihad.

Participants visited the Tokyo office of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Japanese energy company INPEX, where they learned about the strategic cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector. They also visited the Takanawa Gateway Link Scholars’ Hub, Tokyo’s innovation centre, and attended a lecture titled “From Oil to a Diversified Partnership: The Evolution of Relations”, delivered by Dr Koji Horinouchi, Executive Researcher at the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ).

The phase concluded with a presentation skills workshop led by Masayuki Kobayashi, Co-founder and CEO of Roryo, during which students presented their proposals for future cooperation between the UAE and Japan.