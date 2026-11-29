SHARJAH, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Amid a festive national atmosphere filled with pride in the nation’s journey, the Sharjah Old Cars Club (SOCC) hosted the fourth edition of the Masar 71 Rally, in celebration of the 55th Eid Al Etihad.

The national drive brought together vintage car collectors and enthusiasts alongside regional participants from Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, passing through prominent heritage and historical landmarks across the Emirate of Sharjah and embodying a deep-rooted sense of union and belonging.

More than 100 classic vehicles—adorned with UAE flag colors and national motifs—flagged off from the Sharjah Old Cars Club headquarters, reflecting participants’ passion for authentic heritage. The route connected Sharjah’s diverse geography and cultural landmarks, featuring stops at Al Dhaid Fort, Shees Rest Area, Wadi Al Helo, Faya Heritage Souq, and Buhais Geology Park, before returning to the club headquarters for the awards and honors ceremony.

Marking the occasion, Dr Mohammed bin Butti Al Hajri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Old Cars Club, said: “We take pride in the fourth edition of the Masar 71 Rally serving as an active part of the nation’s 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations and an opportunity to promote the preservation of classic cars as a historical legacy passed down across generations. Through this event, we blend participants’ passion for Sharjah’s diverse landmarks to cement the rally’s standing as a gathering that unites enthusiasts of authenticity under one roof, embodying loyalty and devotion to the nation’s march.”

The rally saw strong adherence by participants to technical and organisational guidelines set by the organising committee to ensure safe and smooth convoy movement, with well-maintained vintage vehicles taking to the road in line with road safety standards and scheduled checkpoints.

The national celebration builds on the achievements of previous editions of the Masar 71 Rally, further establishing the event as a distinctive initiative that pairs classic car collecting with the promotion of Sharjah’s tourism and heritage attractions, while highlighting vintage vehicles as an integral part of national memory and cultural heritage.