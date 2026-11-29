ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -– UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that honouring the sacrifices of the UAE’s fallen heroes is a responsibility shared by all, fulfilled by continuing to serve the UAE with dedication, building on all that has been achieved, and contributing to its strength and leadership so that it remains a symbol of dignity and resilience and a model of progress and prosperity.

In an address marking Commemoration Day, observed annually on 30 November, His Highness the President stated that the nation’s fallen heroes have left an enduring legacy of noble values, setting an example for generations to come.

The following is the full text of His Highness’ address:

‘On Commemoration Day, we honour the values of loyalty, devotion, and sacrifice that lie at the heart of service to the nation. We remember those whose courage and commitment can never be fully captured in words or confined to a single day of remembrance. They remained true to their pledge to God and country, giving their lives in defence of the UAE and its sovereignty, security, and progress. Their sacrifice has left an enduring legacy of honour, courage, and selflessness for generations to come.

Nothing can equal what they gave for our nation. The best way we can honour their memory and uphold their sacrifice is by continuing to serve the UAE with dedication, building on all that has been achieved and contributing to its strength and progress so that it will always remain a nation of dignity, resilience, prosperity, and ambition.

On this proud national occasion, we pay tribute to the men and women of our Armed Forces and security services, as well as all those who carry out their duty with dedication in protecting the UAE, preserving its security, and defending all that our nation has built.

We also extend our deepest appreciation to the families and loved ones of our fallen heroes, who have faced their loss with courage and patience. Supporting them will always be a national priority and collective responsibility. The UAE will never forget those who gave their lives in its service, and their sacrifice will forever remain part of our nation’s memory and story across generations.

May God have mercy on our fallen heroes and bless the UAE with lasting security, strength, and stability.’