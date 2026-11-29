FUJAIRAH, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has affirmed that the UAE’s martyrs embodied the highest values of courage, loyalty and national belonging, and that their sacrifices would remain an enduring national legacy and a source of inspiration for generations.

“On Commemoration Day, we pay tribute to the men who gave their lives defending their great nation and whose sacrifices wrote immortal chapters in its history. We remember them with loyalty and pride, honouring the courage, devotion and patriotism they demonstrated. Their legacy will continue to inspire generations and stand as a testament to the fact that nations are safeguarded by the dedication and sacrifices of their people,” H.H. Sheikh Hamad said.

“Our martyrs chose to stand at the forefront, protecting the nation's territory and dignity, defending its security and achievements, and making duty an honour and sacrifice a noble mission. They left behind not merely a memory but an enduring legacy of noble values, from steadfastness and selflessness to loyalty and responsibility, which remains alive in the hearts of the UAE and its people,” he added.

“Their sacrifices are rooted in the great national and humanitarian legacy established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who placed people at the heart of the country's development and built a nation founded on benevolence, security and tolerance, where determination goes hand in hand with compassion, and unity and national belonging are upheld.

“Today, under the leadership of my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to follow Zayed’s path, safeguarding its achievements, strengthening its security and stability, and advancing towards a more prosperous future.”

The Ruler of Fujairah added, “On this occasion, we renew our pledge of loyalty to our martyrs, affirming that their sacrifices will remain an integral part of our nation's journey and that their values will continue to inspire all those who carry the UAE flag and believe in its mission.

“They will live on in our collective memory and consciousness through their service to the nation and the example they set for its people. May Allah have mercy on our noble martyrs, grant them eternal peace in Paradise, preserve the UAE as a proud, secure and prosperous nation, and perpetuate its glory and unity under its wise leadership.”