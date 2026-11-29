AJMAN, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has affirmed that Commemoration Day is a solemn national occasion to honour the UAE’s martyrs, whose courage, devotion and sacrifices will remain deeply embedded in the nation’s collective memory.

Marking Commemoration Day, observed annually on 30th November, H.H. Sheikh Humaid said the UAE’s martyrs exemplified courage and selflessness, defending their homeland, security and dignity, upholding justice and standing alongside brotherly nations.

He added that their sacrifices embodied the fundamental values upon which the UAE was founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Founding Fathers, including patriotism, loyalty, courage, helping those in need and safeguarding human dignity.

The Ruler of Ajman stressed that Commemoration Day is an occasion to renew the pledge of loyalty to the nation, safeguard its unity, security and achievements, and reinforce national responsibility.

He noted that honouring the martyrs extends beyond commemorating their memory to preserving what they sacrificed their lives for, instilling patriotism, loyalty and responsibility in Emirati generations, and strengthening unity between the leadership and the people.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid paid tribute to the martyrs’ families, praising their patience, steadfastness and faith, and describing them as partners in the honour of sacrifice.

He affirmed that the UAE would remain faithful to its martyrs, noting that the wise leadership’s continued care for their families reflects the strong bonds between the leadership and the people and the humanitarian values underpinning Emirati society.

He also expressed pride in the Armed Forces and security personnel, commending their dedication, courage and commitment to safeguarding the nation's security and stability.

The Ruler of Ajman concluded by praying to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs eternal peace in Paradise, bestow patience and solace upon their families, protect the Armed Forces and security personnel, and bless the UAE with lasting security, dignity and stability.