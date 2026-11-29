ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has affirmed that Commemoration Day is a national occasion to honour, with pride and gratitude, the UAE’s fallen heroes, who gave their lives in service of the nation and in defence of its sovereignty and security, embodying the highest values of courage, loyalty and patriotism.

In a statement marking the occasion, H.H. said, "The sacrifices of our fallen heroes will forever remain etched in our hearts, standing as a testament to the loyalty of the UAE people, the strength of our unity and our unwavering commitment to the values and principles that define our nation. Their legacy will continue to inspire generations to serve their country with dedication and pride.”

H.H. Sheikh Khaled added that honouring the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs goes beyond remembrance. It is a commitment renewed through dedicated service, safeguarding the UAE’s achievements and continuing to contribute to its development, resilience and long-term prosperity.

H.H. also expressed his deep appreciation and respect for the families of the fallen heroes, recognising their fortitude, resilience and devotion to the nation. H.H. reaffirmed the commitment of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to ensuring their continued care and wellbeing, reflecting the UAE’s enduring tradition of honouring those who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled concluded by praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon the UAE’s fallen heroes and to preserve the nation’s strength, security and stability.