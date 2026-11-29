RAS AL KHAIMAH, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has affirmed that the sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs would remain etched in the national consciousness, embodying the highest values of courage, loyalty and patriotism.

Marking Commemoration Day, H.H. Sheikh Saud paid tribute to those who gave their lives in defence of the nation and its values, stressing that nations derive their strength from the determination, loyalty and sacrifices of their people.

He said honouring the martyrs is a responsibility embodied in safeguarding the homeland, preserving its achievements and advancing its development, while instilling in future generations a sense of responsibility and an appreciation of the sacrifices underpinning the UAE’s security and stability.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah noted that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Founding Fathers established a national approach rooted in unity, loyalty and commitment to duty.

He affirmed that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to uphold its founding principles, safeguard its achievements and build a future worthy of its people's aspirations and sacrifices.

H.H. Sheikh Saud expressed profound appreciation and gratitude to the martyrs’ families for their patience, steadfastness and pride, stressing that continued care and support for them represent an enduring commitment to honouring the martyrs and their sacrifices.

He concluded by praying to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs eternal peace in Paradise, reward their families, protect the UAE, its leadership and people, and bless the nation with lasting security, stability, dignity and prosperity.