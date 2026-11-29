DUBAI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, said the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the UAE people, inspiring future generations to honour their legacy by safeguarding the nation’s achievements and contributing to its continued progress and prosperity.

Marking Commemoration Day, Sheikh Hamdan said the occasion reflects the nation’s enduring gratitude to those who dedicated their lives to protecting the homeland and safeguarding its dignity. H.H. emphasised that nations are built not through empty slogans, but through action, dedication and sacrifice.

He paid tribute to the UAE’s martyrs who gave their lives in defence of the nation, its enduring principles and its legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and protect its national interests.

Sheikh Hamdan said the heroic deeds of those who remained true to their pledge to Allah will forever remain etched in the nation’s history. "Embodying the values of courage, responsibility and selflessness, they chose to be the first to answer the call of duty, placing the nation’s honour and dignity above all else," H.H. said, adding that their sacrifices will continue to inspire generations with the values of patriotism, dedication and selflessness.

H.H. also praised the professionalism, operational readiness and dedication of the UAE Armed Forces, highlighting their vital role in safeguarding the nation’s resources and achievements. He noted that their participation in international peacekeeping, humanitarian relief and emergency response operations further strengthens the UAE’s standing as a global leader in humanitarian action.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the importance of translating national pride into meaningful action and service, noting that teachers, doctors, researchers, employees and all those who carry out their duties with integrity and dedication contribute through their knowledge and work to the nation’s advancement.

H.H. concluded by expressing his deepest respect and gratitude to the families of the UAE’s martyrs, saying their remarkable patience, strength and dignity exemplify the UAE people’s profound patriotism and willingness to make the greatest sacrifices for their homeland. He emphasised that no sacrifice is too great when it comes to safeguarding the nation’s security and sovereignty, protecting its people and preserving its resources.