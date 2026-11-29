DUBAI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs will forever hold a special place in the nation’s collective memory, serving as a symbol of pride and dignity and inspiring future generations to serve their country and protect its achievements.

In a statement marking Commemoration Day, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum paid tribute to the men who gave their lives in defence of their homeland. Their heroism, he said, represents the finest example of courage, loyalty and devotion to the nation.

H.H. noted that the legacy of the UAE’s martyrs teaches future generations that patriotism is more than a sentiment. It is a commitment to serving the country and a willingness to defend its sovereignty, security and stability. The strength of the UAE, he said, lies in the loyalty and unity of its people.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum recalled how the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Founding Fathers built a nation rooted in unity and solidarity, instilling in its people a deep sense of loyalty and a willingness to make sacrifices for their country. These values found their highest expression in the heroism of the UAE’s martyrs and will continue to guide future generations.

H.H. also paid tribute to the families of the martyrs, whose sons gave their lives in defence of the nation. He expressed his profound admiration for the strength, patience and faith they have shown, describing their sacrifices as a source of pride for the entire nation.

Sheikh Maktoum said that under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the UAE continues to honour its martyrs, ensuring that those who gave their lives in defence of the nation and its principles are never forgotten.

H.H. stressed that the duty to honour the martyrs extends beyond remembrance. It calls for continued efforts to advance the country, protect its security and achievements, and instil the same spirit of patriotism and sacrifice among younger generations, ensuring that the UAE remains strong, united and proud.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum concluded by praying to God to have mercy on the UAE’s martyrs and grant them a place in Paradise, protect the country’s leadership and people, and bless the nation with lasting peace, security and prosperity. He expressed his hope that the UAE would remain true to the ideals of honour, dignity and loyalty upon which it was founded and for which its martyrs gave their lives