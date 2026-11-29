SHARJAH, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, said Commemoration Day honours the heroism of the UAE’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defence of their homeland, the foundation of the dignified life, security and stability enjoyed by its people under the wise leadership.

He affirmed that the martyrs’ sacrifices embodied the deeply rooted values of Emirati society and would remain a source of national pride and an inspiration to safeguard the country's achievements and uphold its values of dignity and honour.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan highlighted the contributions of Emiratis across various humanitarian fields, particularly the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in advancing the UAE’s mission of promoting peace, upholding justice and supporting those in need worldwide.