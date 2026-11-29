AL AIN, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has emphasised that the feats of the UAE’s fallen heroes will forever be beacons of honour and pride as the nation moves forward, teaching generations to come what it means to give selflessly in service of their country and remain steadfast in their loyalty to it.

H.H. noted that the security, stability and prosperity the UAE enjoys today owe much to the courage and valour of its heroes, who gave their lives to defend their homeland and safeguard its security and stability.

In a statement marking the UAE’s Commemoration Day, H.H. recalled the heroism of Emiratis who placed the nation’s interests above all else and fulfilled their duty with determination and dedication to the very end of their lives, embodying the deepest love for their country, a profound sense of belonging to its land and loyalty to its leadership.

H.H. highlighted that in honouring the UAE’s fallen heroes, the nation also honours the families who instilled in them a love for their country and a deep devotion to it.

H.H. affirmed that the UAE’s leadership and people share the pride these families take in their sons, in their acts of heroism and in the sacrifices they made for the honour and development of their nation.

H.H. concluded by emphasising that Commemoration Day is an occasion for each generation to renew its resolve to serve the nation and continue building its future, inspiring Emiratis to carry out their duties with dedication and to put their country’s interests first.

H.H. prayed to God to grant the UAE’s fallen heroes His boundless mercy and forgiveness to protect the UAE Armed Forces and preserve the nation’s security and stability under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.