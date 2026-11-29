DUBAI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said that Commemoration Day, observed annually on 30 November, is an occasion for the UAE to honour with pride and gratitude the nation’s martyrs, who embodied the highest values of courage, loyalty and patriotism. They gave their lives defending the nation, safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring its security and stability.

In a statement on the occasion of Commemoration Day, H.H. said, "We remember with deep appreciation the brave sons of the UAE who answered the call of duty. Through their dedication and selflessness, they left a legacy of enduring values for generations to come. We honour their memory by advancing the progress of our nation, safeguarding its achievements and strengthening the bonds that unite our society.”

H.H. added: “The sacrifices of our martyrs remind us that patriotism is expressed through commitment to duty, dedication to work and service to our community. It is our duty to share the stories of our martyrs with younger generations, inspiring them to draw on their courage, resolve and selflessness and put these values into practice in shaping the future of our nation.”

H.H. expressed his deepest gratitude to the families of the martyrs, whose patience and resilience exemplify resolve and devotion to their country. He reaffirmed that the names of the martyrs will forever remain etched in the nation’s memory and their legacy will continue to be a source of pride for the people of the UAE. Honouring and supporting their families will always remain integral to the nation’s commitment to those who gave their lives in its service.

H.H. further said: “Our responsibility today is to honour the legacy of our martyrs by continuing the journey of nation-building initiated by our Founding Fathers, guided by the vision of our leadership. Every effort to strengthen the UAE and enhance its standing reflects our commitment to their legacy. On the land they loved and defended, we continue to work to ensure that future generations inherit a prosperous and united nation.”

H.H. concluded by reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to upholding the legacy of its martyrs and keeping the nation’s flag flying high through the unity and determination of its people.