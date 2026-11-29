ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, affirmed that Commemoration Day embodies the UAE’s enduring loyalty to its martyrs, whose sacrifices, he said, safeguarded the nation's dignity and secured the future of generations.

Marking the occasion, Al Hamed said the UAE’s martyrs sacrificed their lives in defence of their homeland, its leadership and people, embodying the values instilled by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made patriotism, national service and defending the homeland fundamental principles of loyalty and belonging.

He stressed that patriotism is a responsibility demonstrated through action, highlighting the UAE’s enduring recognition of its martyrs’ sacrifices and its continued care for their families.

Al Hamed underscored the unwavering commitment of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to supporting the martyrs’ families, safeguarding their dignity and ensuring a decent life for them, reflecting the leadership’s loyalty to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

He paid tribute to the martyrs’ families, describing their patience and steadfastness as another form of noble sacrifice and stressing the responsibility to honour their legacy by safeguarding the UAE’s achievements and strengthening its resilience and prosperity.

Al Hamed concluded by reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to preserving the martyrs’ legacy and passing their values on to future generations, maintaining national unity and remaining a beacon of goodness and peace.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs eternal peace in Paradise and protect the UAE, its leadership and people.