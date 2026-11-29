DUBAI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, affirmed that Commemoration Day will forever honour the sacrifices of the UAE's sons who embodied the highest ideals of loyalty and belonging, guided by the conviction that the nation's dignity and honour are paramount and that safeguarding its security is a noble duty worthy of the ultimate sacrifice.

H.H. said, "On Commemoration Day, we remember extraordinary stories of courage and devotion, in which love for our homeland found its highest expression in sacrifice. We honour the heroes who gave their most precious possession, their lives, so that our nation could remain a haven of peace and security, and future generations could inherit a legacy of pride and achievement.

"Our martyrs may have departed this world, yet their presence lives on in the hearts and collective memory of the UAE. Their legacy endures in the peace of our homes, the pride of our people and the sight of our flag flying high. We see it in every achievement realised on our soil. The profound moral legacy they have left behind reminds us that true loyalty to one's country is reflected in the sincerity of our actions, the integrity of our principles and the depth of our sense of responsibility."

H.H. added: “On this day, we express our deepest gratitude to the families of our martyrs, who embody the highest values of devotion, courage and honour. They have carried the pain of loss with remarkable dignity and strength, offering the world enduring examples of patience and faith. The UAE will forever honour its heroes, preserving their names in our nation’s proud history and ensuring that the homeland for which they made the ultimate sacrifice remains strong, dignified and prosperous, just as they had envisioned.”