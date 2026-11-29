DUBAI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, said that Commemoration Day is an occasion of profound significance for the people of the UAE to honour the sacrifices of brave men who fulfilled their duty to defend the homeland with unwavering dedication and selflessness.

H.H. said that honouring the legacy of those who gave their lives to safeguard the nation’s security and preserve its achievements is a duty and responsibility passed down from one generation to the next.

Sheikh Mansoor noted that the peace and stability of the UAE, the wellbeing of its families and the growing aspirations of its people for the future serve as a reminder of the significance of the sacrifices made by the nation’s martyrs. “Their legacy is reflected in every aspect of our lives, and every new achievement in the UAE’s journey of progress is an opportunity to honour their memory,” H.H. said.

Paying tribute to their families, H.H. said, "The families of our martyrs hold a special place in the hearts of the UAE and its people. Commemoration Day is a cherished national occasion that reflects the nation’s deep appreciation for those who made the ultimate sacrifice and its steadfast commitment to caring for and supporting their families.”

H.H. added: “The people of the UAE remain committed to the values embodied by the sacrifices of our brave martyrs, whose dedication to defending the nation’s sovereignty and dignity serves as an inspiration for generations to come. Our nation continues to promote peace and cooperation for the benefit of people around the world.”

H.H. concluded: “In honour of their sacrifices, we pledge to continue advancing the UAE’s progress and uphold our responsibility to safeguard its dignity, security and stability with the same sincerity and dedication they demonstrated in defending our homeland.”