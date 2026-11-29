ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, visited the headquarters of IMI in Abu Dhabi, where she met with the Group’s leadership and teams.

The meeting focused on the key technological and professional shifts reshaping the global media industry and the importance of exchanging expertise and strengthening collaboration between media organisations to enhance content quality and develop talent.

During the visit, Al Marri was briefed on the group’s operations in Abu Dhabi and across the region, as well as its experience in managing media platforms and developing content. The visit also included a tour of the studios and newsrooms of Sky News Arabia, The National and Al-Ain News, where Al Marri gained insights into editorial operations and the latest technologies used in content production and newsroom management.

Al Marri was received by members of IMI’s leadership team, including Ali Al Hammadi, Chief Operating Officer; Nakhle Elhage, Chief Transformation Officer; Karim Ben Salah, Chief Investment Officer; Sharif Badreddine, Chief Value Officer; Abdou Gadallah, Director of Editorial Quality and Insights; Jamal Al Harbi, Director of Strategic Relations; Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief of The National; Loubna Fawaz, Editor-in-Chief of CNN Business Arabic; and Ahmed Al Alawi, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ain News.

The visit also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Dubai Press Club and IMI Media Academy to develop media talent, equip and empower a new generation of media professionals, and enhance their skills in line with the rapidly evolving demands of the industry.

The MoU was signed by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, and Ali Al Hammadi, Chief Operating Officer at IMI. The agreement reflects efforts to strengthen partnerships with leading media organisations, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and create new opportunities to develop media talent and prepare professionals for the future of the industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Mona Al Marri expressed pride in the long-standing partnerships that the Dubai Media Council and the Dubai Press Club have established with media organisations. She noted that direct engagement with the leadership and teams of these organisations provides a deeper understanding of their experiences and priorities, creating opportunities for collaboration that responds to the needs of the sector.

Al Marri said, "Our national media grows stronger when its institutions draw on each other’s expertise and create more opportunities for their professionals to work together. The UAE is home to a wealth of media expertise that we can share and build on to enhance the quality of the content we deliver to audiences and create greater opportunities for our talent to develop.”

She added: “The technological and professional shifts taking place across the global media industry call for us to rethink how content is produced and delivered, and develop the skills needed to keep pace with changing patterns of media consumption and audience engagement. Our responsibility is to equip media professionals with the knowledge and skills to lead this transformation. Ultimately, the trust of our audiences is earned through the content we deliver and the standards we uphold in everything we publish.”

She further stressed that the value of investing in technology lies in the ability of media organisations to harness it to improve their performance and strengthen their connection with audiences.

Ali Al Hammadi, Chief Operating Officer at IMI, said: “We were pleased to welcome Her Excellency Mona Al Marri to IMI. The UAE's media sector is strongest when its institutions build talent together. This agreement pairs IMI Media Academy's training with the Dubai Press Club's reach across the industry. It will prepare more journalists for newsrooms being reshaped by technology."

Al Marri was accompanied during the visit by Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council; Mohamed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media Incorporated; Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Media Development Sector at the Dubai Media Council; Wedad Kahoor, Director of Media Talent Development at the Dubai Press Club; Jassem Al Salty, Director of Events at the Dubai Press Club; Jasim Al Shemsi, Director of the Arab Media Award; and Ahmed El Saeidy, Chief Specialist, Government of Dubai Media Office.