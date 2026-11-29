ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited His Excellency Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei at his home in Abu Dhabi. His Highness was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

During the visit, His Highness the President exchanged cordial conversations with His Excellency and members of his family.

Those present expressed their pride in the UAE’s journey of progress as the nation celebrates its 55th Eid Al Etihad, wishing for continued blessings of security, progress, and prosperity upon the country.

His Excellency Faris Al Mazrouei expressed his gratitude for His Highness’ visit and his commitment to strengthening the values of connection, communication, and social cohesion that distinguish UAE society. These values represent a key pillar in building a strong and cohesive society and contribute to reinforcing its national identity and safeguarding its achievements.

Accompanying His Highness during the visit were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and a number of sheikhs and officials.