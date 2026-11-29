ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of 'Run for the Nation' brought together more than 80,000 participants from across the UAE in a sporting and community event that embodied the values of national unity, pride in the nation and the spirit of community cohesion.

The run opened with a spectacular aerial display by Al Fursan, who painted the skies in the colours of the UAE flag, accompanied by a military band performance and a series of traditional Emirati cultural performances. Together, these displays celebrated the richness of the nation’s heritage, embodied the spirit of national pride and identity, and set a symbolic and festive tone for the event.

Presented by the Zayed Charity Run Organising Committee, Run for the Nation builds on its mission to promote public health, foster a culture of sport and broaden community participation. With free registration open to the entire UAE community, the second edition marked a significant milestone in the event’s growth, following the success of its inaugural edition, which attracted more than 25,000 participants.

The run featured a poignant moment as the families of the UAE’s martyrs gave the official starting signal, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes and reflecting the values of national unity, remembrance and pride in their enduring legacy. The event also brought together people from across the community, including families, children, recreational runners, professional athletes and People of Determination, in an atmosphere that embodied the spirit of community cohesion.

The course began at Wahat Al Karama, passed Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and concluded at ERTH Abu Dhabi. Featuring three distances of 3 km, 5 km and 10 km, the event brought together some of the UAE’s most significant national landmarks, reflecting the nation’s history, identity, heritage and the values upon which the Union was founded.

Commenting on the success of the second edition, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Zayed Charity Run Organising Committee, said, "We take great pride in the success of the second edition of Run for the Nation. Since launching this initiative, our vision has extended beyond sport, reflecting a deep sense of belonging, respect for the nation’s heritage and pride in its values. Today, with more than 80,000 participants, we see this vision come to life, reflecting the strong bonds that unite Emiratis and residents across the UAE. We are particularly honoured by the participation of the families of our martyrs, reaffirming our enduring gratitude for the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes.”

He added: “The growing success of the event since its inaugural edition reinforces the importance of investing in initiatives that place people at the heart of their purpose, inspired by the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Our ambition is to establish Run for the Nation as a landmark annual event that celebrates the values of unity and belonging, with a lasting impact on future generations. We extend our sincere appreciation to the organising entities, partners, supporting organisations and volunteers whose collective efforts have helped bring this vision to life.”

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, "Run for the Nation embodies the highest values of loyalty and national belonging, while highlighting the vital role of sport in strengthening social cohesion and reinforcing national values. We are proud of the growing community participation in the second edition of the run, coinciding with the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations, reflecting the unity of UAE society and its pride in its heritage and national identity.”

Al Awani added: “Abu Dhabi Sports Council is committed to supporting sporting initiatives and events that go beyond competition to enhance quality of life, promote sport as a way of life, and provide participation opportunities for all segments of society. We commend the efforts of the Zayed Charity Run Organising Committee, all partners and supporting entities, and their valuable collaboration in delivering a sporting event that carries a noble national and humanitarian message while reinforcing the lasting positive impact of sport on society.”

The celebrations extended to the Run Village, which featured a range of entertainment activities, family-friendly experiences and food and beverage offerings, providing participants and visitors with a memorable experience in a festive atmosphere that reflected the spirit of the occasion.

A total prize pool of AED1 million was allocated to male and female winners across the 3 km, 5 km and 10 km runs, covering various age-group categories for UAE nationals and residents, alongside dedicated categories for People of Determination.