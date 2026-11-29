ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said, “On Commemoration Day, we stand with profound reverence and pride in honour of the sacrifices of the UAE’s valiant sons, who gave their lives in the highest expression of loyalty and belonging. Through their heroism, they wrote immortal chapters in our nation’s history, ensuring that it remains proud and dignified, preserving its strength and standing, and enjoying security and stability.”

He added, “The memory of our martyrs will forever remain alive in the heart of our nation, bearing witness to the values of sacrifice, dedication and loyalty upon which the UAE was founded. Their legacy will continue to inspire generations to uphold the values of responsibility and devotion in serving the nation and safeguarding its achievements and resources. May Allah have mercy on the UAE’s martyrs and grant them eternal peace in Paradise. May He protect our nation, its leadership and its people, and bless our country with lasting security, safety and prosperity.”