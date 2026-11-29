DUBAI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, said in a statement on the occasion of Commemoration Day that the sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs will continue to inspire future generations, strengthen national unity and deepen the country’s sense of national identity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reaffirmed the UAE people’s commitment to protecting their nation’s sovereignty, security and stability, and praised the readiness and capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces.

The following is the full text of H.H.’s statement:

"In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

Dear Citizens,

Peace be upon you, and may Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you. Peace be upon our noble martyrs and their families, who have endured their loss with patience and faith. And peace be upon our nation and its people.

We thank Allah for bringing us together each year on Commemoration Day to honour our martyrs and keep their memory alive for future generations. In doing so, we reaffirm the values deeply rooted in our culture, heritage and traditions: loyalty, generosity, devotion and a strong sense of belonging, in their highest and noblest forms. Our martyrs are part of a proud legacy of courage and sacrifice that runs deep through the UAE’s history. Successive generations of courageous men have defended this land and overcome challenges and adversity. This legacy continued with the founding generation, which established our Union and laid the foundations for our progress, and the generations that followed, which built on those foundations and shaped the UAE’s remarkable model of development and achievement.

Our martyrs hold a special place in the UAE’s history and collective memory. Their sacrifices continue to inspire us, particularly on this annual day of remembrance, strengthening the bonds that unite our people and deepening our sense of national identity. Their legacy reinforces the resolve of the UAE’s people to spare no sacrifice in defending their nation’s freedom and sovereignty and protecting its security, stability and prosperity.

Our martyrs, whether they served in the military, civilian, diplomatic or civil defence services, embody the spirit of the generations that have built our Union. Across every field of national service, these generations have worked with dedication and selflessness, inspired by the vision and aspirations of their leaders. Their commitment has been instrumental in the success of our plans and projects, helping the UAE achieve its distinguished standing and establish itself as an influential nation on the regional and global stage.

Dear Citizens,

As we come together today to honour our martyrs, we also honour our Armed Forces, whose values, principles and finest traditions our martyrs embodied. Through their extraordinary courage, they demonstrated that our nation draws its strength from its people, its resilience from their contributions, and its security from their loyalty and devotion.

Our Armed Forces have demonstrated exceptional competence in carrying out every mission entrusted to them. Their performance amid the extraordinary circumstances facing our region is a testament to the quality of training and preparation of their officers and personnel, as well as their ability to operate some of the world’s most advanced and sophisticated weapons systems. These include systems developed by our national defence industries, which have played an important role in countering the aggression against our country.

I extend my deepest respect and appreciation to my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. His Highness has led the development of our Armed Forces, dedicating himself to strengthening their capabilities and ensuring they remain the nation's formidable shield, its protective force and a source of confidence in its present and future.

I also salute the officers and personnel of our Armed Forces, as well as those who served before them. These courageous men and women demonstrate every day that they place the safety and security of our nation above their own. They remain vigilant around the clock, on land, at sea and in the air, guarding our borders and protecting the sovereignty of our territory, waters and skies against all threats.

Today, as our nation comes together to honour our martyrs, the people of the UAE send a clear message: the legacy of our martyrs lives on in us, and we stand ready to make every sacrifice necessary to defend our nation’s freedom and safeguard its security, stability and prosperity.

I praise Almighty Allah for welcoming our martyrs into His mercy and granting them His blessings. I thank Him for guiding us towards success in our endeavours and blessing our nation and its people with prosperity and achievement. I pray that He gives us the strength to remain on the righteous path, guides us towards what pleases Him and protects our nation from all harm.

May the peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you."