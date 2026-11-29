ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, affirmed that Commemoration Day embodies the nation's loyalty to those who sacrificed their lives defending its sovereignty and safeguarding its security.

In a statement marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Theyab said the martyrs’ heroism would remain etched in the national memory as a legacy of courage and devotion cherished by generations of Emiratis.

He stressed that honouring the martyrs is a national responsibility fulfilled through dedicated service to the homeland and advancing its development. He highlighted the importance of educating future generations about their sacrifices, instilling pride in their heroism and upholding their values to strengthen national belonging and responsibility for sustaining the country's development and preserving its achievements.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab expressed appreciation and pride in the martyrs’ families for their patience, steadfastness and sacrifices, affirming that their care and well-being remain a firm priority for the wise leadership.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs mercy, forgiveness and eternal peace in Paradise, and bless the UAE with lasting dignity, security and stability.