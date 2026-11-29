ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has affirmed that Commemoration Day is a national occasion to honour the sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs, who gave their lives defending the homeland and safeguarding its security, sovereignty and dignity.

He stressed that loyalty to the martyrs is a renewed pledge to uphold their noble values and follow their example of sacrifice, courage, devotion and patriotism.

Following is the statement by H.H. Sheikh Mansour marking the occasion:

“On Commemoration Day, we pay tribute with profound reverence to the UAE’s sons who gave their lives in the line of duty, defending their homeland and safeguarding its security, sovereignty and dignity. Our martyrs embodied the highest values of courage, loyalty and devotion, writing honourable chapters in the UAE’s history that will stand as an enduring testament to their commitment and sacrifices for the nation's dignity and standing.

Loyalty to our martyrs is a renewed pledge that extends beyond commemorating their memory to upholding their noble values and following their example of sacrifice, courage, devotion and patriotism. They have left a national legacy that will continue to inspire generations to embrace loyalty and responsibility, serve the nation and safeguard its achievements.

On this day, we pay tribute to our Armed Forces personnel, who shoulder the responsibility of defending the homeland and safeguarding its security and stability. They continue to perform their duties with dedication and competence, drawing inspiration from our martyrs’ sacrifices and the values of loyalty, courage and selflessness instilled by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

We remember with deep appreciation the martyrs’ families, who instilled in their children the values of loyalty and patriotism. We extend our sincere gratitude to their mothers, fathers, wives and children, affirming that our martyrs will remain forever in the nation's memory and the hearts of its people.

“May Allah have mercy on the UAE’s martyrs, grant them eternal peace in Paradise, reward their families and bless our nation with lasting security, dignity and stability, keeping its flag flying high.”