Al Ain Zoo hosts evening running race in celebration of Endangered Species Day

AL AIN, 23rd May, 2023 (WAM) -- Al Ain Zoo, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, recently organised an evening running race, bringing together 306 runners of all ages.

The event - held to promote a healthy lifestyle, encourage physical fitness and raise awareness about protecting endangered species - coincided with the Zoo's Endangered Species Day celebrated recently.

As part of its commitment to engaging the community and fostering awareness about the importance of conserving nature, Al Ain Zoo continues to offer entertaining activities, adventures and tourism experiences. These initiatives align with the Zoo's mission to promote awareness and positive behaviour towards biodiversity.

The event showcased the "Abu Dhabi 360" initiative by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, which aims to raise awareness about the significance of leading a healthy lifestyle under the slogan: "Towards an Active Abu Dhabi."

The race, which took place from 6:20 pm to 8:00 pm, featured four tracks spanning 1, 3, 5, and 10 kilometres. Starting from the main gate and traversing the vast areas of the Zoo, the race attracted participants with its diverse environment and provided them with an enjoyable and competitive experience.

With the aim of inclusivity, the event welcomed individuals from all community segments, regardless of age. Al Ain Zoo strives to actively involve the community in nature conservation efforts, reflecting its mission to promote awareness and positive behavior towards biodiversity.

The evening running race held at Al Ain Zoo served as a remarkable opportunity for participants to engage in physical activity, embrace a healthier lifestyle, and demonstrate their support for the conservation of endangered species.