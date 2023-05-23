Saif bin Zayed interacts with astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi during 'A Call From Space' Al Ain edition

ABU DHABI, 23rd May, 2023 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of the highly anticipated “A Call from Space” event, hosted by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), was held at the Great Hall in the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) in Al Ain, in the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

The event was also attended by key officials, including Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU); Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Vice Chairman of MBRSC; Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of MBRSC, and Prof. Ghaleb Ali Al Hadrami Al Breiki, Acting Vice Chancellor of UAEU.

Sheikh Saif received a comprehensive briefing on the mission, gaining insight into the remarkable milestones achieved during Sultan's tenure aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

In his speech at the event, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed emphasised the indispensable role of UAE's leadership in enabling the nation's extraordinary achievements. He expressed sincere gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his invaluable guidance. He further added by acknowledging the contributions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for his significant role in enabling these accomplishments.

Additionally, he extended his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, for their unwavering support and dedication in providing every opportunity for the nation to achieve such impressive milestones, which demonstrate the global achievements of the Emirates and the capabilities of its youth.

For his part, Sultan AlNeyadi welcomed Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, saying, " We deeply appreciate the gift of your presence with us today, and we express our profound gratitude for your unwavering support." AlNeyadi also expressed his joy at being able to connect with the people of his city, Al Ain. He further stated, "It is an honour to connect with each and every one of you here at the esteemed United Arab Emirates University, nestled in the heart of Al Ain. I eagerly anticipate your inquiries and look forward to helping you understand more about my mission and the extraordinary journey aboard the International Space Station".

The event also witnessed an impressive turnout of over 2200 individuals eagerly assembled for the event, all anticipating to have a conversation with Emirati astronaut, Sultan AlNeyadi. Through an interactive live discussion, Sultan seized the opportunity to reconnect with his treasured hometown, Al Ain, and elaborated on his unique experiences onboard International Space Station, creating an unforgettable and inspiring experience.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering support and gracious presence. Further added by the remarkable enthusiasm displayed by students and guests today, the event was a testament to the limitless curiosity that will propel the next generation towards the frontiers of space and scientific discovery."

Salem Humaid Al Marri stated, “These live calls from the International Space Station to Earth are not just channels of communication, but lifelines that resonate with the purpose of Sultan’s mission and MBRSC. The scientific endeavours driving these missions, though complex, have a profound yet straightforward objective: to enrich our existence and guide humanity towards a greater comprehension of the universe.”

The 1-hour event kicked off with an immersive presentation, followed by the highlight of the event, which was a 20-minute one-on-one discussion between Sultan AlNeyadi and the keen attendees, fostering meaningful interactions and exchanges.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh added, “The United Arab Emirates University hosting a special meeting with Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi offered students a rare chance to fuel their scientific curiosity and be inspired by boundless ambitions in space, science, and technology. This endeavour aligns with the UAE's vision for global leadership and receives unwavering support and guidance from our wise leadership.”

For his part, Prof. Ghaleb Ali Al Hadrami Al Breiki added, “UAEU is proud of this historic event, which marks a significant milestone in the university's academic education. The students had the invaluable opportunity to meet astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, and the university has emerged as a future leader in specialised academic education.”

This event is part of the UAE Astronaut Programme, one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme that is funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.