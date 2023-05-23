Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 2023 edition of Hotel Show and INDEX exhibition

DUBAI, 23rd May 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, today opened this year’s edition of “The Hotel Show”, the region's premier exhibition for the hospitality industry, and INDEX, the region’s leading interior and fit-out trade show.

The events bring together leading interior design experts, hotel developers, retailers, and fit-out contractors from the hotel, residential, commercial, and retail sectors.

Featuring exhibitors and industry professionals from across the region and the world, the event’s high-level networking sessions, conferences, and live demonstrations provide a platform for attendees to explore partnerships and new business opportunities in their respective industries.

Running until May 25th at the Dubai World Trade Centre, The Hotel Show features an extensive array of innovative products, services, and technologies, all tailored to meet the evolving demands of the modern hotel industry, including key sectors such as hospitality technology, operating supplies & equipment and food services. Set to attract 13,000 visitors, the trade show features the participation of 100 experts and 400 exhibitors from around the world.

Sheikh Mansoor toured a number of pavilions of local and international companies at INDEX, the region’s leading interior and fit-out trade show, where he was briefed about the latest products and services showcased at the event, as well as initiatives and programmes that are setting new trends in the interior design industry.

Highlighting the growing international participation in the exhibition, Sheikh Mansoor said the trade show reflects Dubai’s growing status as a premier global hub for international industry events. This year’s edition of INDEX features the participation of a wide diversity of countries including Italy, Turkey, India, Portugal, Korea, and France. The event is set for a 34 percent increase in the number of attendees compared to last year's edition.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor also toured The Hotel Show where he was briefed about the innovative services and products featured in the trade show. Catering to industry professionals, hotel owners, developers, and suppliers, the Show provides a valuable opportunity to explore fruitful partnerships and discuss new avenues to promote growth in the sector in the UAE and the region. While touring the Hotel Show, Sheikh Mansoor learned about a number of products and services, as well as innovative processes and services of leading hospitality companies.

The Hotel Show is hosting a series of engaging features and interactive events, including live product demonstrations, panel discussions, and keynote presentations by more than 100 industry experts across four conference streams. These include Hospitality Leadership and F&B Forum, Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC), and The Leisure Show.

Key topics being discussed at the event include sustainability, digital transformation, ways to increase revenue, and improvement of the customer experience, among others.