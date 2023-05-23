Wednesday 24 May 2023 - 1:53:24 am
English
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو

Tue 23-05-2023 23:02 PM

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU

  • مذكرة تفاهم بين منتدى أبوظبي للسلم والأكاديمية البابوية للحياة
  • مذكرة تفاهم بين منتدى أبوظبي للسلم والأكاديمية البابوية للحياة
  • مذكرة تفاهم بين منتدى أبوظبي للسلم والأكاديمية البابوية للحياة
  • مذكرة تفاهم بين منتدى أبوظبي للسلم والأكاديمية البابوية للحياة

ABU DHABI, 23rd May, 2023 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace signed an MoU with the Pontifical Academy for Life - a Pontifical Academy of the Roman Catholic Church dedicated to promoting the Church's consistent life ethic- establishing a collaborative partnership focused on addressing ethical issues in R&D.

The MoU was signed as Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, received today in Abu Dhabi, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life.
The meeting emphasised the importance of collaborative action for peace based on appreciating shared human values and beliefs, as well as reinstating peace ideals and friendship principles rather than strife and conflict.

Archbishop Paglia said during the meeting that the Emirati model of tolerance is one that other nations should take cues from, lauding what he observed in the UAE as the practical embodiment of the virtues of tolerance and human fraternity and maintaining the values of life and human dignity.

Hatem Mohamed

Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency WAM Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Sitemap
Content
Emirates World Business Sports

Albums