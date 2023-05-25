Abu Dhabi to host 23rd International Indian Film Academy Awards

ABU DHABI, 25th May, 2023 (WAM) -- The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on 26th and 27th May 2023.

In a partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, the celebration of Indian Cinema will be held at Etihad Arena.

Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director-General of Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “We are pleased to host the IIFA Awards once again in Abu Dhabi since it marks a significant turning point for our dynamic entertainment calendar. Our relationship with India, which is based on shared cultural and economic interests, has been boosted even further by the fact that Abu Dhabi has served as the setting for a number of Bollywood blockbusters, allowing people all over the world to learn about our stunning country.

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Group Communication and Destination Marketing, Miral, said, “We are honoured to once again be hosting the esteemed IIFA Awards 2023 on Yas Island. This exceptional event, set to unite remarkable movie stars on the island, further reinforces our commitment to positioning Yas Island as a global destination for leisure and entertainment.

IIFA 2023 will kickstart the celebration with Sobha IIFA Rocks on 26th May, hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao and will feature performances by Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya, Sukhbir Singh.

The highly awaited special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

The Nexa IIFA Awards will take place on 27th May 2023 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

One of the highlights of the Sobha IIFA weekend is a set of masterclasses designed for film buffs, aspiring filmmakers and enthusiasts. The masterclass series features, ‘Director’s Cut’ with Kabir Khan and Omung Kumar along with a must-attend session by celebrity hair and makeup artist Nabila.