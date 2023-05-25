Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai

DUBAI, 25th May, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today attended the graduation ceremony of students at the Repton School in Dubai for the academic year 2022-2023. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was among the graduating students.

During the ceremony, held at the Armani Hotel in Dubai, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, delivered a speech in which he emphasised the transformative power of education. He highlighted that education serves as a gateway to new opportunities, enabling individuals to unlock their full potential and transform their aspirations into tangible achievements.

Dr. Al Falasi also emphasised that lifelong learning plays a vital role in ensuring people’s continued relevance in a rapidly changing world.

He highlighted that with the ever-evolving advancements in technology and the dynamic nature of the job market, embracing lifelong learning is essential to stay abreast of these changes. By fostering a culture of continuous learning, individuals can not only adapt to the demands of the future but also contribute to the realisation of a sustainable and prosperous knowledge-based economy driven by innovation, he noted.

Dr. Al Falasi expressed his confidence that if every member of the generation embraces lifelong learning, it will pave the way for a brighter tomorrow, aligning with the visionary goals set forth by the UAE's wise leadership.

In his welcome note, David Cook, Headmaster at Repton School Dubai, congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their educational journey.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed presented graduation certificates to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid and his fellow graduates, extending his heartfelt wishes for their success in their future endeavours and urging them to always strive for excellence in their pursuit of knowledge. His Highness then posed for commemorative photos with the graduates.

