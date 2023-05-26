Shakhboot bin Nahyan bids farewell to ambassadors of Angola, Rwanda

ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2023 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, bid farewell to Albino Malungo, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the UAE, and Emmanuel Hategeka, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the UAE, as the two officials completed their respective tenures in office.

Recognising their exceptional service, Sheikh Shakhboot Al Nahyan expressed his sincere appreciation for their dedicated contributions during their time as Ambassadors to the UAE.

In expressing his gratitude, Sheikh Shakhboot Al Nahyan commended HE Albino Malungo for his significantcontributions to deepening ties between the UAE and Angola. Sheikh Shakhboot Al Nahyan also extended his appreciation to HE Emmanuel Hategeka for his remarkable dedication to furthering the friendship between the UAE and Rwanda.

Sheikh Shakhboot Al Nahyan emphasised the significance of the diplomatic contributions made by both HE Albino Malungo and HE Emmanuel Hategeka, noting that their steadfast commitment to advancing cooperation, understanding, and people-to-people ties between their countries and the UAE laid a strong foundation for future collaboration.