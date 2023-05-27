Mohammed bin Rashid receives greetings of Mansour bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed, on Al Maktoum wedding

DUBAI, 27th May, 2023 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai received the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of the wedding of Mane', son of Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid bin Mane' Al Maktoum, to the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed received the wedding greetings in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, at a reception that was held today at the Za'beel Hall of the Dubai World Trade Center.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with and a number of sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries and senior state officials.