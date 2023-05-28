Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 28th May, 2023 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, toured the 32nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), which concluded today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Sheikh Nahyan stopped at a number of participating national and foreign pavilions.

He said the international cultural event underscores the UAE's prominent stature as a host of major literary and cultural events in the Arab World.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), from 22nd to 28th May, the event featured an extraordinary line-up of over 2,000 cultural, literary, and artistic events and hosted an unprecedented number of exhibitors and publishers, with over 1,300 participants from more than 85 countries, providing visitors access to over 500,000 book titles.

This sets the 32nd edition apart as a significant milestone in terms of diversity and volume of activities, offering a unique cultural, artistic, and literary experience for visitors of all ages and interests and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's stature as a global hub for culture.