ERC presents fresh aid to Sudanese in Chad

ABU DHABI, 28th May, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to operate a relief air bridge to Abeche Airport, western Chad, through which a new aid package would be transported.

The aid aimed to reduce the humanitarian repercussions on the Sudanese people affected by the events in their country.

It crossed the borders to neighbouring Chad as part of the humanitarian agency’s response to alleviate the suffering of the displaced and refugees in Sudan’s neighbouring countries.

The assistance includes vast quantities of diversified humanitarian needs, which is a continuation of the relief programme launched by the UAE’s philanthropic organisation, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), since the worsening of the situation in the Sudan, where similar aid was provided recently through the airports of Port Sudan in eastern Sudan and Abeche Airport on the Sudanese-Chadian border.

The ERC emphasised that it coordinates its assistance according to the requirements of each stage, closely follows developments in the humanitarian situation and works to alleviate its impact on those affected. It also indicated that it would spare no effort to provide everything that would make a difference in humanitarian relief efforts in the Sudanese arena.

In a statement, the ERC said that its efforts in this regard continue in order to improve the exceptional humanitarian conditions of the affected, in compliance with its humanitarian responsibility towards the fraternal people of Sudan and to upscale its continuous initiatives in various development fields in the Sudanese arena, to which its attaches great importance.