11 pre-proposals shortlisted to full proposal phase of UAEREP’s fifth cycle

ABU DHABI, 31st May, 2023 (WAM) -- The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), has shortlisted 11 pre-proposals out of the 46 submissions reviewed by the International Technical Revi Committee as part of the programme’s 5th Cycle research grants.

Researchers whose pre-proposals are shortlisted now have to submit final, full proposals, which are due in August, with the ultimate winners to be selected and announced in January 2024. The programme offers two grants of up to US$1.5 million each.

The shortlist was finalised following a stringent evaluation process by the review committee comprised of global experts and specialists who met in Abu Dhabi from 16 to 17 May 2023 to reach an agreement on the final shortlist of successful applicants. UAEREP maintains high confidentiality of the committee members to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

They scored the pre-proposals based on three evaluation criteria including Research excellence, impact and quality; experience and/or expertise of the proposers and potential for success; and the potential to enhance or transform the global weather modification research community and industry.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia), said, “The UAE’s steadfast efforts to advance the scientific knowledge and drive practical solutions in rain enhancement are aligned with the country’s continued commitment to enhancing water security at both local and global levels. These endeavors are particularly significant considering the increasing momentum surrounding initiatives to tackle climate change challenges. Through the programme’s Fifth Cycle, we aim to continue attracting innovative ideas and project proposals from across the globe to secure and sustain freshwater across the globe.”

Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP, said, “We appreciate the efforts of the technical review committee and acknowledge the value they add to the programme in ensuring that all pre-proposals are fairly assessed according to a rigorous evaluation process. As a result of these efforts, I am confident that their selection will result in groundbreaking projects that will enhance our understanding of precipitation enhancement while contributing to the development of new technologies and solutions for rain enhancement.”

UAEREP, as part of the approved roadmap for the programme's 5th Cycle that opened for submission in January 2023, received 96 pre-proposals from over 400 researchers, scientists and specialists in the field of weather modification affiliated with 216 research centers, universities and public and private institutions in 35 countries around the world.

Pre-proposals that did not make it to the shortlist have been shared the panel feedback and review scores as an incentive to submit for future cycles.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and managed by National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAEREP has become a focal point for facilitating global research collaboration and knowledge transfer in rain enhancement research.