Arab Youth Centre, European Union launch activities of Climate Negotiation Skills Training Camp

ABU DHABI, 31st May, 2023 (WAM) -- The ‘Skills Bootcamp for Non-Experts’ (SBNE) was officially launched on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Arab Youth Centre in Abu Dhabi, as part of the ‘Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders’ program in cooperation with the European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates.

The camp enables Arab youth leadership in the field of diplomacy and strives to hone Arab youth skills in professional negotiation, qualifying individuals to gain valuable experience to facilitate active participation in international discussions and negotiations. SBNE additionally seeks to highlight and represent the Arab community in the field of climate change, in line with the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) to be held in Dubai this year.

For his part, Emil Hother Paulsen, Deputy Head of Mission at the European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates, said that participating in specialised training programs, meeting experts, and exchanging views with participants enriches interactions for youth. Paulsen stressed that the provision of distinguished training programs will reflect positively on their abilities and potentials, and will enhance opportunities for honourable youth country ambassadorship.

Ayesha Al Suwaidi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressed the importance of preparing a generation of young leaders who represent issues in international forums. This paves the way for a diplomatic future and raises youth awareness of the art of political work, providing them with the necessary skills and tools in a challenging world that is changing every day.

Al Suwaidi added that empowering young diplomats in the skills of professional negotiation in the field of climate change and sustainability is not an exception in this important field, but rather an urgent necessity, to train the youth population to uptake this great responsibility. SBNE will contribute to empowering and preparing youth to represent their country, in anticipation of the upcoming COP28 to be held later this year.

Sadeq Jarrar, Executive Director of the Arab Youth Center, acknowledges the exceptional attention given by the leadership of the UAE. We are working on a holistic approach to engage all members of society in anticipation of Dubai's hosting of COP28. Our aim is to amplify the voices of youth in climate action and sustainability and provide them with excellent training to effectively tackle issues in our societies. We also promote teamwork and seek solutions to develop integrated scientific methodologies that address current and ongoing challenges, such as the impact of climate change.

Jarrar further expressed his confidence in the upcoming Arab youth who exemplify honourable traits and those that are capable of transferring and discussing issues and advancing the interests of their societies.

He also welcomed the partnership of the Arab Youth Centre with the European Union Delegation to the UAE for Youth Empowerment, as well as all institutions participating in the program. He stressed the importance of the program's objectives and its impact on enhancing the capabilities of Arab youth, with their current and future roles in facing climate challenges and innovating revolutionary solutions for the benefit of all.

Training Outcomes

The boot camp will be attended by 36 youth individuals from across the Arab world, as well as 6 strategic partners, namely: the Youth for Sustainability Platform of Masdar Company, Emirates Nature - WWF, COP28 Presidency team, Youth Climate Champion Office, and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). These partners, from various sectors and fields, will impart a comprehensive and unique learning experience through interactive simulation activities.

The Arab Youth Centre had previously announced the opening of candidacy to join the ‘Skills Bootcamp for Non-Experts’ on the condition that the applicant is a young Arab between the ages of 18 and 35 years and has a keen interest or achievements in addressing the challenge of climate change.